Advertisement

Food being distributed in areas across North Dakota

USDA
USDA(AP)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program will be distributing food at various locations in North Dakota.

The program works with suppliers packaging fresh produce, dairy and meat products into family-sized food boxes then transport them to organizations like the Great Plains Food Bank.

For more information on the program, click here.

Grand Forks

Wednesday, October 7

4-5:30 p.m.

Alerus Center (south parking lot) located at 1200 42nd Street South

Devils Lake

Tuesday, October 13

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Joe Roller Football Field/Quentin Burdick Sports Arena located at 501 16th Street Northwest

Fargo

Thursday, October 15

4-5:30 p.m.

FARGODOME (parking lot B) located at 1800 North University Drive

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mr. Food - Buffalo Potato Wedges - October 6

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Grand Forks Police Warn of High Risk Sex Offender in Area

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rachel Tucker
Roger Whaley now resides at 1702 22nd Ave. South, Apartment 210.

News

Cancer screenings down due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Experts say cancer screenings can and should become a priority for those who are due for one.

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - October 6

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

Healthier Me

News - Noon News October 6 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News October 6 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

New P-LIHEAP program will help pay electric utility bills

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new program is helping families impacted by the pandemic stay warm this winter.

News

UPDATE: Cass County Electric Cooperative says power outage resolved

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
The cause is unknown at this time.

News

954 new Covid cases, four more deaths in Minnesota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 954 new cases of COVID-19 along, with four additional deaths today. The state death toll for Minnesota is 2,087.

News

North Dakota reports 503 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 503 new cases of COVID-19, along with three more deaths in the state. In total, 280 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.