Food being distributed in areas across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program will be distributing food at various locations in North Dakota.
The program works with suppliers packaging fresh produce, dairy and meat products into family-sized food boxes then transport them to organizations like the Great Plains Food Bank.
Grand Forks
Wednesday, October 7
4-5:30 p.m.
Alerus Center (south parking lot) located at 1200 42nd Street South
Devils Lake
Tuesday, October 13
11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Joe Roller Football Field/Quentin Burdick Sports Arena located at 501 16th Street Northwest
Fargo
Thursday, October 15
4-5:30 p.m.
FARGODOME (parking lot B) located at 1800 North University Drive
