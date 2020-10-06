Food being distributed in areas across North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program will be distributing food at various locations in North Dakota.

The program works with suppliers packaging fresh produce, dairy and meat products into family-sized food boxes then transport them to organizations like the Great Plains Food Bank.

For more information on the program, click here.

Grand Forks

Wednesday, October 7

4-5:30 p.m.

Alerus Center (south parking lot) located at 1200 42nd Street South

Devils Lake

Tuesday, October 13

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Joe Roller Football Field/Quentin Burdick Sports Arena located at 501 16th Street Northwest

Fargo

Thursday, October 15

4-5:30 p.m.

FARGODOME (parking lot B) located at 1800 North University Drive

