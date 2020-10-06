Dew taking advantage of Bonus season at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Summit League Women’s Soccer season isn’t set to being until the Spring of 2021, and thanks to a new rule from the NCAA, seniors who would have exhausted eligibility this fall, will be able to return for next fall.

“Anytime that we have the players that have been under our leadership for two years, working hard, know what it takes, know what we expect, that’s where it definitely gives us, you know, just a lot of positivity moving forward,” NDSU Head Soccer Coach Mike Regan said.

One of the players getting another season with Regan at NDSU is Brookelyn Dew.

The senior midfielder will earn her bachelor’s degree in December so she would need to take classes to be eligible for the rescheduled spring season.

She’s been accepted into the MBA program at NDSU and will also have eligibility for a fall season in 2021.

“When I found the opportunity to stay and play for another championship into the fall," Dew said.

"It was kind of an offer I couldn’t pass up.”

Dew is a little unique as the only player on the Bison roster from Fargo, which she admits comes in handy for recruits or players families.

“I grew up a couple blocks from here. I know this area and its changing always but I mean Fargo is my home and I really like to just basically sell it to people.”

Regan thinks Dew’s familiarity with the area and the school are a bonus.

The real value of Brooklyn Dew on his team is the example she sets.

“For our younger players it just goes to show when you come in you’ve got to earn your way and you’ve got to push from there,” Regan said.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say I feel pressure, but I do take it as a really good opportunity to be that role model or that leadership role for upcoming players,” Dew adds.

Dew hopes once her playing days and schooling are done she can remain involved with soccer. She said she would like to coach high school aged girls to be able to guide them towards playing soccer in college if they want to pursue it.

