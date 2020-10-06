Cass County Electric Cooperative reports power outage for nearly 1,000 members

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Electric Cooperative is reporting a power outage that’s affecting nearly 1,000 of its members in the NW corner of 45th and 52nd Ave. S.

The cause is unknown at this time. Crews are working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. Valley News Live will post updates as we get them.

