Cancer screenings down due to COVID-19

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

With COVID-19 taking priority in healthcare facilities, cancer screenings have not been prioritized, resulting in lower screening rates.

Experts say cancer screenings can and should become a priority for those who are due for one.

“Because COVID-19 is a novel virus, it has created uncertainties which have unfortunately led to women putting off breast and cervical cancer screenings,” said Tiffany Boespflug, Women’s Way Program Coordinator. “Women are encouraged to take the time to take care of themselves and complete regular cancer screenings.”

About one in eight North Dakota women will get breast cancer during their lifetime. For those who are diagnosed, early detection greatly increases the chances of survival.

When discovered in its early stage (stage 0 or stage 1), the five-year survival rate of breast cancer may increase to 98%.

“Healthcare facilities are taking extra precautionary measures to keep patients safe during COVID-19. Completing your screening for cancer is safe and can save your life," Boespflug says. "Early stages of cancers may not show symptoms. That is why early detection and regular screenings are important to your health. Working with your health care provider, you can identify your risk factors along with how often you should be screened.”

Some risk factors for breast cancer include:

Being older than 50

Having a family history of breast cancer

Having a personal history of breast cancer

Having radiation therapy to the chest or breasts (like for treatment of Hodgkin’s lymphoma) before age 30

Taking certain hormones for hormone replacement therapy

Having dense breasts

