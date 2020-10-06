Bemidji Police want your help finding missing teen

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Bemidji, MN want your help finding a missing teen girl.

14-year-old Marleah Headbird was last seen at her home on Oct. 2 and police say it appears she left the area on her own.

She’s described as about 5′6″ tall, 140 lbs with brown eyes and long brown hair (pictured above).

Authorities say Headbird was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes with white shoelaces.

Police say she may be in the Cass Lake, MN area. If you have any information about her, call police at 218-333-9111.

