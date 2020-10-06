Advertisement

Bemidji Police want your help finding missing teen

Police are searching for missing Marleah Rianne Headbird from Bemidji.
Police are searching for missing Marleah Rianne Headbird from Bemidji.(Bemidji, MN Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Bemidji, MN want your help finding a missing teen girl.

14-year-old Marleah Headbird was last seen at her home on Oct. 2 and police say it appears she left the area on her own.

She’s described as about 5′6″ tall, 140 lbs with brown eyes and long brown hair (pictured above).

Authorities say Headbird was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes with white shoelaces.

Police say she may be in the Cass Lake, MN area. If you have any information about her, call police at 218-333-9111.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fargo City Commissioners do not adopt mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mayor Mahoney was the deciding vote, voting against a mandate.

News

New Fargo Police Chief sworn in

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Fargo’s new police chief is now sworn in.

News

Homeowners displaced after fire in Grand Forks

Updated: 6 hours ago
Damages are expected to be $10,000.

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 5

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - Changes to the Fargo Public Schools learning model

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 5 - Part 2

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports October 5

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - Dew taking advantage of Bonus season at NDSU

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

FPS announces change in instructional plan, a look inside the decision

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Fargo Public Schools students are facing yet another change.

News

Two men arrested on multiple charges

Updated: 9 hours ago
Both men arrested on felony charges.