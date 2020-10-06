Advertisement

Beet plant on fire in Wahpeton

Fire
Fire(AP Images)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Dispatch confirms to Valley News Live crews are responding to a fire at a beet plant in Wahpeton.

The plant in question is the Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative at 7525 Red River Rd.

Authorities were not able to give any more information as all crews are on scene.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this story.

