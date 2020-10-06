Advertisement

Absentee or early voting information for University of North Dakota students

After voting, voters take their ballot and put it in this box.
After voting, voters take their ballot and put it in this box.(Connor Matteson)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of East Grand Forks released more information on voting for University of North Dakota students.

According to a Facebook post Tuesday, UND students that are Minnesota residents but do not have an East Grand Forks or Polk County address will have to request an absentee ballot from the county where their permanent residence is located.

This can be done online through www.mnvotes.org or by calling the county in which they live.

