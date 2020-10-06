954 new Covid cases, four more deaths in Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 954 new cases of COVID-19 along, with four additional deaths today. The state death toll for Minnesota is 2,087.
Oct. 6, 2020
8,020 patients have been hospitalized due to the virus.
95,614 people have recovered to date.
Full details can be found here: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html
