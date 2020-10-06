Advertisement

954 new Covid cases, four more deaths in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 954 new cases of COVID-19 along, with four additional deaths today. The state death toll for Minnesota is 2,087.(KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
STATE OF MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 954 new cases of COVID-19 along, with four additional deaths today.

The state death toll for Minnesota is 2,087.

8,020 patients have been hospitalized due to the virus.

95,614 people have recovered to date.

Full details can be found here: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html

