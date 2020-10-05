Warning about political sign vandals in the area

(Valley News Live) -

Many would agree that our nation feels more divided than ever. In Moorhead, someone took signs supporting presidential candidate Joe Biden at a home at 8th Ave and 4th St S.

Across the river, the same thing in Horace, where a woman took to Nextdoor to report a political sign, was destroyed on the back of her travel trailer.

“I’m a republican I vote for Trump, my neighbor’s a democrat, he votes for Biden,” said Alvin Nagel of Horace.

Nagel said he hasn’t dealt with any vandals but is going to keep his political sign display closer to his home.

Other neighbors said they’re bringing their pricey signs closer as well, if not inside.

Police said these signs are personal property. If stolen or vandalized, that person could face criminal charges.

“It shouldn’t be a misdemeanor; it should be a felony because this is our property,” said Nagel. “You shouldn’t go on other people’s property.”

Some people, we talked to said it doesn’t matter what your neighborbors political beliefs are, you should show everyone respect and leave their personal property alone.

According to the law, a person has the right to put up a sign, as long as it’s not threatening to anyone.

