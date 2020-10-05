Advertisement

Two men arrested on multiple charges

Alexander Meyer
Alexander Meyer(Cass County Jail)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men were arrested on multiple charges Monday morning after a traffic stop in Fargo.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a suspected suspended driver that led to the arrest of two men.

They were stopped in teh 1900 block of 45th Street North in Fargo.

A Fargo K-9 unit helped deputies search the vehicle and located several illegal items including a stolen firearm and illicit narcotics.

31-year-old Alexander Meyer and 38-year-old Alejandro Gallegos were taken to the Cass County Jail and held on numerous charges.

Meyer was arrested on charges of related to possession with intent to distribute narcotics with a firearm, firearm possessed by a felon, possession of stolen property, and driving under suspension.

Gallegos was arrested on possession with intent to distribute narcotics with a firearm, firearm possessed by a Felon, and possession of stolen property.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - October 5

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News October 5 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News October 5 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - October 5

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Latest News

News

News - 6:00PM News October 5 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

Warning about political sign vandals in the area

Updated: 2 hours ago
Many would agree that our nation feels more divided than ever. In Moorhead, someone took signs supporting presidential candidate Joe Biden at a home at 8th Ave and 4th St S.

News

News - 5:00PM News October 5 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News October 5 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News October 5 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News October 5 - Part 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY