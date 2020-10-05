Two men arrested on multiple charges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men were arrested on multiple charges Monday morning after a traffic stop in Fargo.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a suspected suspended driver that led to the arrest of two men.

They were stopped in teh 1900 block of 45th Street North in Fargo.

A Fargo K-9 unit helped deputies search the vehicle and located several illegal items including a stolen firearm and illicit narcotics.

31-year-old Alexander Meyer and 38-year-old Alejandro Gallegos were taken to the Cass County Jail and held on numerous charges.

Meyer was arrested on charges of related to possession with intent to distribute narcotics with a firearm, firearm possessed by a felon, possession of stolen property, and driving under suspension.

Gallegos was arrested on possession with intent to distribute narcotics with a firearm, firearm possessed by a Felon, and possession of stolen property.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.