Three die in crash after fleeing police in suspected stolen vehicle

Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (KARE)— Minneapolis police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle Monday morning when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled, killing all three people inside.

John Elder, spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department, said that at 1:44 a.m. officers saw a vehicle they recognized as being stolen in what police called a “carjacking with force” Sunday morning.

When police tried to stop the vehicle, it fled, and police said they chased it for around two minutes.

According to police, the vehicle was ahead of officers when the driver lost control in the area of Emmerson Ave. North and North 18th Ave.

The vehicle flipped and rolled, killing the three people inside. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Elder says the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has been called in to conduct an independent investigation. Squad car video of the fatal incident has been turned over to that agency.

