Advertisement

Tasmanian devils returning to Australian mainland after 3,000 years

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tasmanian devils are back in the wilds of mainland Australia for the first time in 3,000 years.

Conservationists, with the help of actor Chris Hemsworth, recently released 11 of the endangered animals into a nearly 1,000-acre sanctuary north of Sydney.

That brings the total number of Tasmanian devils on mainland Australia to just 26, after an earlier trial involving 15 of the animals.

They vanished on the mainland in part because of the introduction of dingoes. The species more recently faced extinction on Tasmania after an infectious cancer known as Devil Facial Tumor Disease devastated the population.

Today, only 25,000 devils remain in the wilds of Tasmania.

Aussie Ark, which led the release in partnership with the Global Wildlife Conservation, hopes the breeding program will help reestablish the Tasmanian devil population on the mainland.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump, moving to show strength, aims for Monday release

Updated: seconds ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
Infected and contagious, President Donald Trump briefly ventured out in a motorcade on Sunday to salute cheering supporters, a move that disregarded precautions meant to contain the deadly virus that has forced his hospitalization and killed more than 209,000 Americans.

Valley Today

Man taken to hospital following crash in Norman County

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 on Hwy. 113 near Flom, MN.

National

AP source: Patriots-Chiefs all clear; no positives for Titans

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL postponed the Patriots' game at Kansas City from Sunday after New England quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were added to the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.

National Politics

Trump battles coronavirus at Walter Reed

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump left Walter Reed hospital briefly to drive by and wave to supporters Sunday.

Latest News

News

Three die in crash after fleeing police in suspected stolen vehicle

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Minneapolis police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle Monday morning when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled, killing all three people inside.

National

Tropical Storm Delta joins Gamma in busy hurricane season

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Delta formed Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Coronavirus

Pandemic pushes start of holiday shopping earlier than ever

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By JOSEPH PISANI and ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
Stores like Best Buy, Macy’s, and Target typically offer their biggest Black Friday deals over Thanksgiving weekend, but now they’re starting them in October so people don’t crowd their stores later, creating a potentially dangerous situation during a pandemic.

Valley Today

Talks planned in lawsuit over Red River diversion project

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials say a lawsuit that has held up construction of a Red River diversion project in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area could be settled out of court.

Coronavirus

WHO: 10% of world’s people may have been infected with virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization says its “best estimates” indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus.

Valley Today

Burleigh, Cass remain over 600 in active COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Dakota Department of Health says the state’s two most populous counties continue to top 600 active cases of the coronavirus.