Talks planned in lawsuit over Red River diversion project

(KVLY)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) -

Officials say a lawsuit that has held up construction of a Red River diversion project in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area could be settled out of court.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority plans to meet next week with the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority, a group of upstream residents who have argued that the project will lead to more flooding on their land.

Mahoney says that the diversion board voted in executive session to offer a settlement.

Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority board member Nathan Berseth said he believes the diversion authority will make some type of financial offer to address the concerns of his group and landowners in the southern valley.

