Swanson Health launches new charitable program

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Swanson Health announced Monday that its launching a new charitable program called “Swanson Cares.”

Priority organizations they will be partnering with are focused on youth, the elderly, veterans, first responders, education, food banks, fundraisers/benefits, health-related causes, fitness programs and critical needs.

Currently, the program donates products to local and national organizations in need while the company works to set up a 501c3 to be able to financially contribute as well. In September, over $4,000 worth of Swanson product was donated to the YWCA of Cass Clay, the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center FM, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Red River Valley. Among the products donated were vitamins, supplements and household cleaning supplies.

Once the non-profit 501c3 status is obtained, funds will be raised through Swanson Cares by Swanson Health employees and their customers. Local and national organizations will be able to request to receive product and/or financial assistance through the Swanson Health website. Swanson Cares will review all applications and notify organizations upon being selected. The program will also continue to proactively identify other organizations to support.

For those looking for information on Swanson Cares, please email swansoncares@swansonhealth.com or visit www.swanson.com/swansoncares.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.