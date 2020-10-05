Police searching for stolen ATV in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Bemidji are searching for the person(s) responsible for stealing an ATV from an outbuilding.

Police say they took the theft report on Sept. 29. The ATV in question is a Yamaha Raptor (pictured above).

No other information about the theft is being released at this time. Contact Bemidji Police at 218-333-9111 if you have any information about the theft.

