North Dakota reports 312 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 312 new cases of COVID-19, along with three more deaths in the state.

In total, 277 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 7.03 percent.

There are now 3,693 active cases in North Dakota, with 112 patients hospitalized.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Benson County – 5

Bottineau County – 4

Burke County - 1

Burleigh County - 47

Cass County – 50

Dickey County - 9

Dunn County – 2

Eddy County – 1

Emmons County – 14

Golden Valley County - 2

Grand Forks County – 47

Grant County – 3

Hettinger County – 1

Kidder County - 2

McHenry County - 2

McIntosh County - 5

McKenzie County - 6

McLean County - 3

Mercer County - 14

Morton County – 9

Mountrail County – 3

Nelson County – 6

Ramsey County – 11

Renville Count - 2

Richland County - 2

Rolette County – 3

Sioux County - 2

Stark County – 11

Stutsman County – 5

Traill County – 2

Walsh County - 3

Ward County – 13

Williams County – 22

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.