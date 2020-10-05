North Dakota reports 312 COVID-19 cases, three deaths
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 312 new cases of COVID-19, along with three more deaths in the state. In total, 277 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 312 new cases of COVID-19, along with three more deaths in the state.
In total, 277 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 7.03 percent.
There are now 3,693 active cases in North Dakota, with 112 patients hospitalized.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Woman in her 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Benson County – 5
- Bottineau County – 4
- Burke County - 1
- Burleigh County - 47
- Cass County – 50
- Dickey County - 9
- Dunn County – 2
- Eddy County – 1
- Emmons County – 14
- Golden Valley County - 2
- Grand Forks County – 47
- Grant County – 3
- Hettinger County – 1
- Kidder County - 2
- McHenry County - 2
- McIntosh County - 5
- McKenzie County - 6
- McLean County - 3
- Mercer County - 14
- Morton County – 9
- Mountrail County – 3
- Nelson County – 6
- Ramsey County – 11
- Renville Count - 2
- Richland County - 2
- Rolette County – 3
- Sioux County - 2
- Stark County – 11
- Stutsman County – 5
- Traill County – 2
- Walsh County - 3
- Ward County – 13
- Williams County – 22
