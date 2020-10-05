Advertisement

NDT - Keeping Kids Active

By Cordell Wagner
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Inauguration of University of North Dakota President held this afternoon

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
The University of North Dakota community will celebrate theinaugration of Andrew P. Armacost as the 13th president of the university.

News

982 new Covid cases, three more deaths in Minnesota

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 982 new cases of COVID-19 along, with three additional deaths today. The state death toll for Minnesota is 2,083.

North Dakota Today

NDT - What is Affect?

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Cordell Wagner
NDT - What is Affect?

North Dakota Today

NDT - World Day of Bullying Prevention

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Cordell Wagner
NDT - World Day of Bullying Prevention

Latest News

North Dakota Today

NDT -Body Focused Repetitive Behavior Week

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Cordell Wagner
NDT -Body Focused Repetitive Behavior Week

News

North Dakota reports 312 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 312 new cases of COVID-19, along with three more deaths in the state. In total, 277 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

North Dakota Today

NDT - Distance Learning at Replay Games

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Cordell Wagner
NDT - Distance Learning at Replay Games

North Dakota Today

NDT - Fall Fashion with Fusion Boutique

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Cordell Wagner
NDT - Fall Fashion with Fusion Boutique

North Dakota Today

NDT - First Bison Win of the Season

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Cordell Wagner
NDT - First Bison Win of the Season

News

7 lbs of meth, 100 grams heroin taken off ND streets following chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
That chase happened on Sept. 30 when the suspect didn’t pull over for having a taillight out.