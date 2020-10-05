Man taken to hospital following crash in Norman County

NEAR FLOM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital following a single-car rollover in Norman County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 on Hwy. 113 near Flom, MN.

The report says Paul Erickson of Hawley, MN went off the road and rolled into the ditch. State Troopers say alcohol was involved in the crash.

Erickson is expected to recover from his injuries. No one else was in the vehicle or involved in the crash.

