K-State, Chris Klieman agree to contract extension through 2026

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State head football coach Chris Klieman has agreed to a six-year contract extension, athletics director Gene Taylor announced Monday.

Under the extension, Klieman will be paid an annual base salary of $3.1 million in 2021, $3.5 million in 2022, $4 million in 2023, $4.3 million in 2024, $4.3 million in 2025 and $4.3 million in 2026.

“My family and I love K-State and we are very fortunate to call Manhattan home,” Klieman said. “I appreciate Gene (Taylor) and President Myers for trusting my staff and me to lead this program, and we will continue to work as hard as we possibly can each and every day to not only win football games but also to help the young men in our program grow and be successful. We have made great progress in just under two years here, but we still have a long way to go to get where we want to be, and we are excited for the future of K-State Football.”

Klieman is in his second year with the Wildcats. He led K-State to eight wins and a bowl birth in his first season in Manhattan.

“Chris and his staff have done a phenomenal job in their short time at K-State, and we are excited that he will be here for a very long time,” Taylor said. “We had been in discussions for an extended period of time, but certainly with sensitivity surrounding the COVID pandemic, we wanted to wait and finalize this contract once we were back to playing football and had some sense of certainty about the season. Chris is a tremendous fit, someone who cares a great deal about his players, and most importantly, he and his staff are terrific football coaches and we look forward to many more years under his leadership."

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.