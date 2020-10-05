Inauguration of University of North Dakota President held this afternoon

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota community will celebrate the inaugration of Andrew P. Armacost as the 13th president of the university at 2 p.m. Monday.

A private ceremony will take place on campus at that time. Although it’s not open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions, you can watch the event for free on the UND web page and Facebook live.

Andrew Armacost was chosen by the State Board of Higher Education to serve as the University of North Dakota’s 13th president on Dec. 3, 2019. He succeeds Mark Kennedy and Dr. Joshua Wynne, vice president for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine & Health Sciences at UND, who served as interim president after Kennedy’s departure.

A native of Glendale, Wis., in suburban Milwaukee, Armacost officially began his tenure as UND President on June 1, 2020.

Armacost came to UND after completing his service as the dean of the faculty at the U.S. Air Force Academy. With more than 30 years on active duty and 20 years at the Academy, Armacost served in the rank of Brigadier General as the chief academic officer for the nationally ranked and top-funded undergraduate research institution. Over the years, Armacost has been a champion of shared governance, academic freedom, inclusion, student growth, and applied learning and research.

Prior to that role, Armacost served as the head of the Air Force Academy’s AACSB-accredited business management program, leading 40 faculty members and the Academy’s largest academic major. As a faculty member, he attained the academic rank of Professor, while sustaining a particular focus on developing and delivering applied learning opportunities for his students. His additional service to the Air Force included assignments as the chief analyst at Air Force Space Command and as a program manager for systems supporting the intelligence community and the White House.

He has been widely recognized for his disciplinary expertise, academic leadership, and commitment to interdisciplinary learning. His lifetime of work, as both scholar and leader, has earned him recognition as a Fellow of the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences and lifetime achievement awards from both the Air Force and the Military Operations Research Society. In addition, he has received numerous teaching, research, and curriculum design awards at the institutional, national, and international levels.

Armacost has been an active member of state and local non-profit boards, including an inaugural member of the Colorado Innovation Network, and a founding advisor to the QUAD Initiative, a collaboration between local colleges to craft innovative solutions for community organizations in Colorado Springs, Colo. He was similarly active in support of academic bodies, including service on the Board of Directors of the Military Operations Research Society and key editorial roles for professional journals.

As a former student-athlete and campus leader at Northwestern University, Armacost is a strong proponent of providing curricular and extra-curricular opportunities that promote growth and development in all students and the opportunity to leverage education for a better society. His degrees include a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Northwestern, and a Master of Science and Ph.D. in Operations Research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

A graduate of Old Dominion University with a B.A. in Speech Communications, First Lady Kathy Armacost has always been a great partner in building a sense of community, wherever the Armacosts have lived, to include the Air Force Academy in the City of Colorado Springs. Her volunteer service has included work on the board of directors for the Pikes Peak Performance Company and significant committee work in strategic planning for local school districts. She brings that same strong sense of service and selflessness to UND and the City of Grand Forks.

Armacost and his wife, Kathy, are the proud parents of Ava, a 2018 graduate of Northwestern University (Cognitive Science), and Audrey, a 2020 graduate of the University of Oklahoma (Drama).

