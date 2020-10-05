Advertisement

‘I have faith that we can still find him’: Community members search for missing elderly man

Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The disappearance of Robert McKinnon has left many in the Fargo Moorhead Area stunned. The 80-year-old has not been seen since Thursday October 1st after walking away from a memory care facility.

Police and rescue teams have been searching the area around the facility ever since he was reported missing but so far nothing has turned up. Fargo Police have urged people to keep their eyes open for McKinnon, but some members of the community have taken the extra step of going out and actively searching for him themselves.

One Fargo man, Keith Lajeunesse went out to look for him after seeing how close he was to the facility. “I live pretty close to the area where he went missing so I just decided I could walk to this area here to take a look around.” said Lajeunesse.

A local nurse spent hours searching the area by foot with a flashlight on the night that McKinnon was reported missing. In total, Erika Kraft covered about five and a half miles on foot looking for any sign of the missing man.

Kraft was hopeful when she got out to look saying that she “Really wanted to find him right away. And that was my whole purpose of getting out there as soon as I could.”

“My loved ones are very important to me and I would hope that someone would do the same.” she continued.

Earlier this week when we talked to the Fargo Police Department they told us that a disappearance like this is extremely rare. Normally after alerts are sent out, the missing person is found within hours. McKinnon, however, has now been missing for three days.

“It’s a sad situation," said Lajeunesse, "and you just kind of hope for the best and get out and hopefully we can find this guy.”

Hopes remain high from members of the FM community and those searching for him, that McKinnon will be found safe .

“People should definitely get out and look in your area." said Lajeunesse, "It doesn’t take too long to just walk around your house.”

Kraft also pushed for the community to be on the lookout saying that, “We need to just keep a watchful eye and a hopeful heart and keep the faith alive and keep looking for him.”

