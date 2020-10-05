FPS releases new learning plans for elementary and secondary students

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools has released a new learning plan for students that will begin at the end of the month.

In an email to parents Monday afternoon, FPS says elementary schools have been moved to level four, which means in-person instruction beginning Oct. 26. The new elementary in-person instruction will include four days in-person instruction (Mon.-Thurs.) and one day of distance learning (Fri.)

Additionally, an hour will be added back to the in-person instruction days to the end of the school day. Drop-off times for students will remain 15 minutes prior to the school’s start time. FPS also says Early Childhood Special Education students will return to in-person instruction four days per week. Students will attend school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, while Wednesdays will continue to be for indirect services and meetings. The hours for each session will remain the same to allow for sufficient cleaning and sanitization between sessions.

Meanwhile, middle and high schools students will go back to level three, hybrid learning, which will begin Oct. 19. The secondary schedule consists of four alternating days and one day of distance learning. On weeks with five days of school, this schedule will include alternating days Monday-Thursday and distance learning will occur on Friday. On weeks with fewer than five school days, an alternate calendar will be developed.

Officials say Woodrow Wilson High School and the Adult Learning Center will continue with its current plan and schedule.

The goal of the Fargo Public Schools COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee is to help Fargo Public Schools reach Level 5, where all students and staff can safely return to in-person instruction.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.