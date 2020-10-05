Advertisement

FPS releases new learning plans for elementary and secondary students

High school and middle school students will be the ones on distance learning while the elementary students will stay on a hybrid learning model. This temporary change is set to last for two weeks.
High school and middle school students will be the ones on distance learning while the elementary students will stay on a hybrid learning model. This temporary change is set to last for two weeks.(Fargo Public Schools)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools has released a new learning plan for students that will begin at the end of the month.

In an email to parents Monday afternoon, FPS says elementary schools have been moved to level four, which means in-person instruction beginning Oct. 26. The new elementary in-person instruction will include four days in-person instruction (Mon.-Thurs.) and one day of distance learning (Fri.)

Additionally, an hour will be added back to the in-person instruction days to the end of the school day.  Drop-off times for students will remain 15 minutes prior to the school’s start time. FPS also says Early Childhood Special Education students will return to in-person instruction four days per week. Students will attend school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, while Wednesdays will continue to be for indirect services and meetings. The hours for each session will remain the same to allow for sufficient cleaning and sanitization between sessions.

Meanwhile, middle and high schools students will go back to level three, hybrid learning, which will begin Oct. 19. The secondary schedule consists of four alternating days and one day of distance learning. On weeks with five days of school, this schedule will include alternating days Monday-Thursday and distance learning will occur on Friday. On weeks with fewer than five school days, an alternate calendar will be developed.

Officials say Woodrow Wilson High School and the Adult Learning Center will continue with its current plan and schedule.

The goal of the Fargo Public Schools COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee is to help Fargo Public Schools reach Level 5, where all students and staff can safely return to in-person instruction.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Inauguration of University of North Dakota President held this afternoon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
The University of North Dakota community will celebrate theinaugration of Andrew P. Armacost as the 13th president of the university.

News

982 new Covid cases, three more deaths in Minnesota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 982 new cases of COVID-19 along, with three additional deaths today. The state death toll for Minnesota is 2,083.

News

North Dakota reports 312 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 312 new cases of COVID-19, along with three more deaths in the state. In total, 277 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

News

7 lbs of meth, 100 grams heroin taken off ND streets following chase

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
That chase happened on Sept. 30 when the suspect didn’t pull over for having a taillight out.

Latest News

Valley Today

Police searching for stolen ATV in Bemidji

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Police say they took the theft report on Sept. 29.

Valley Today

Man taken to hospital following crash in Norman County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 on Hwy. 113 near Flom, MN.

News

Three die in crash after fleeing police in suspected stolen vehicle

Updated: 5 hours ago
Minneapolis police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle Monday morning when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled, killing all three people inside.

Valley Today

Talks planned in lawsuit over Red River diversion project

Updated: 5 hours ago
Officials say a lawsuit that has held up construction of a Red River diversion project in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area could be settled out of court.

Valley Today

Burleigh, Cass remain over 600 in active COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
The North Dakota Department of Health says the state’s two most populous counties continue to top 600 active cases of the coronavirus.

Valley Today

COVID test shuts down Detroit Lakes Community Ed. Center

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer and Julie Holgate
Staff and families of children who were in close contact with the positive case will be notified and required to stay home until Oct. 13.