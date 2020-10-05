Fargo Public Schools begin temporary distance learning today

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Starting today, Fargo Public Schools will begin most of their students on level two distance learning.

High school and middle school students will be the ones on distance learning while the elementary students will stay on a hybrid learning model.

This temporary change will impact over 11,000 students.

School like North High will use Zoom and EDUcal for class sessions.

Each session will be 65 minutes long.

Students must stay on for a minimum of 45 minutes and until their home is complete.

Students must also show their faces for attendance purposes.

The breakdown of their class periods and upcoming virtual teacher conferences can be found on the Fargo Public Schools website.

This change is expected to only last two weeks.

Fargo Public Schools Covid-19 Instructional Plan Committee will begin discussing a phased approach for elementary in person instruction today.

This is set to begin October 19th.

