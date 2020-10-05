Elton John concert at Fargodome rescheduled

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Good news for Elton John fans! His Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is rescheduled to March 19, 2022, at the Fargodome.

All original valid tickets from June 13th will be honored. If you are unable to attend, refunds are available until Oct. 23rd at 8 am. Click “Proceed” in the Refund Request Form Event on this page.

Refunds processed within a week of receipt. Refunds will go to the original account holder only.

The ticket limit is 8 for this concert.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.