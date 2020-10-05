Advertisement

COVID test shuts down Detroit Lakes Community Ed. Center

By Jordan Schroeer and Julie Holgate
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Early Childhood and Community Ed Center in Detroit Lakes is shutting down Monday, Oct. 5 and Tuesday, Oct. 6 after someone tested positive for COVID-19.

A Facebook post on the Detroit Lakes School’s page says they were notified that the person was at the Lincoln Education Center on Sept. 29 and 30.

All programming at the facility is canceled Monday and Tuesday in order to clean, disinfect and await further guidance from the state health department.

Staff and families of children who were in close contact with the positive case will be notified and required to stay home until Oct. 13.

People who experience COVID symptoms should contact their health care provider.

