City of West Fargo releases information for voters

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo released information Monday on voting location and times.

Voters can go to the Doubletree Inn, located at 825 E. Beaton Dr. from Oct. 19th-through Election Day. The polls will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. except for Sundays. On Nov. 2nd and 3rd, the polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

