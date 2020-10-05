City of West Fargo releases information for voters

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo released information Monday on voting location and times.

Voters can go to the Doubletree Inn, located at 825 E. Beaton Dr. from Oct. 19th-through Election Day. The polls will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. except for Sundays. On Nov. 2nd and 3rd, the polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

