Burleigh, Cass remain over 600 in active COVID-19 cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

The North Dakota Department of Health says the state’s two most populous counties continue to top 600 active cases of the coronavirus.

Burleigh County, which includes Bismarck, has 665 active cases and Cass County, which includes Fargo, has 623 active cases.

There are 3,779 active cases statewide, a drop of five from Saturday’s update.

The state reported three deaths, a man in his 60s from Morton County, a woman in her 90s from Stark County and a man in his 60s from Williams County.

All had underlying health conditions.

The update showed 416 positive tests in the last day, for a total of 23,550 cases since the start of the pandemic.

