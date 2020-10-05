Advertisement

982 new Covid cases, three more deaths in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 982 new cases of COVID-19 along, with three additional deaths today. The state death toll for Minnesota is 2,083.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STATE OF MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 982 new cases of COVID-19 along, with three additional deaths today.

The state death toll for Minnesota is 2,083.

7,940 patients have been hospitalized due to the virus.

94,416 people have recovered to date.

Full details can be found here: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html

