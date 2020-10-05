Advertisement

7 lbs of meth, 100 grams heroin taken off ND streets following chase

Different drugs along with drug paraphernalia and cash were recovered following a police chase in Mercer County, ND.
Different drugs along with drug paraphernalia and cash were recovered following a police chase in Mercer County, ND.(Beulah, ND Police Department)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BEULAH, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A police chase led to a massive drug bust in North Dakota, netting multiple pounds of meth and thousands in cash.

The Beulah Police Department says they took 7 lbs of meth, 100 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia and $50,000 in cash following a police chase.

That chase happened on Sept. 30 when the suspect didn’t pull over for having a taillight out.

Eventually the suspect was taken under arrest, their name is not being released at this time. Police do say that person is facing several felony charges.

