Warming Up This Week!
Into the 70s by the weekend
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
TONIGHT - MONDAY: Tonight will once again bring the potential for frost to many areas. I expect a slow warming trend to begin Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average for all areas, but the freezing morning temps and afternoon 40s will exit and 50s will enter!
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Temperatures warm up into the 50s and 60s on Monday and Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies. Mostly sunny both days.
THURSDAY - SATURDAY: THE WARMING REALLY BEGINS! Sunny and warming into the mid to upper 60s Thursday. Even warmer into the weekend with temperatures into the 70s.
SUNDAY: Still nice and mild with temperatures in the low 70s! A bit more cloud cover expected with showers developing west to east late.
FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:
MONDAY: Increasing clouds with isolated sprinkle possible. A warmer afternoon. Low: 47. High: 68.
TUESDAY: Northwest breeze. Pleasant! Low: 48. High: 69.
WEDNESDAY: A sunny, but cooler day under high pressure. Light wind. Low: 50. High: 61.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 45. High: 68.
FRIDAY: Warm! Partly cloudy. Low: 49. High: 73.
SATURDAY: Mild. Partly cloudy. Low: 51. High: 7.
SUNDAY: Mild. Slight chance of showers late. Low: 55. High: 70.