Advertisement

North Dakota reports 416 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 Default Graphic
North Dakota COVID-19 Default Graphic(Station)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 416 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, along with three new deaths.

The people who died include a man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions a woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions, and a man in his 60s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

The death toll for the state now stands at 274.

The daily positivity rate is 6.88%.

19,497 people have recovered in the state to date.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,312 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

662,284 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

416– Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

23,550 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

6.88% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,779 Total Active Cases

-5 Individuals from yesterday

418 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (301 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

19,497 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

100 – Currently Hospitalized

+0 - Individuals from yesterday

3 – New Deaths*** (274 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County – 5
  • Benson County – 4
  • Bottineau County – 1
  • Bowman County – 3
  • Burke County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 52
  • Cass County – 83
  • Cavalier County - 1
  • Dunn County – 5
  • Eddy County – 1
  • Emmons County – 6
  • Foster County – 3
  • Golden Valley County - 7
  • Grand Forks County – 22
  • Grant County – 1
  • Griggs County - 1
  • Hettinger County – 2
  • LaMoure County – 7
  • Logan County - 1
  • McHenry County -4
  • McIntosh County - 3
  • McKenzie County - 4
  • McLean County - 10
  • Mercer County - 8
  • Morton County – 23
  • Mountrail County – 5
  • Nelson County – 8
  • Oliver County - 1
  • Pembina County – 9
  • Ramsey County – 10
  • Ransom County - 1
  • Richland County - 2
  • Rolette County – 6
  • Sargent County - 2
  • Stark County – 33
  • Steele County - 1
  • Stutsman County – 5
  • Towner County – 1
  • Traill County - 12
  • Ward County – 30
  • Wells County - 3
  • Williams County – 29

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Minnesota reports 1,048 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Updated: moments ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,045 cases of COVID-19 Sunday, along with seven deaths.

Coronavirus

Doctors: Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped twice recently

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.

National

AP source: Titans have 2 new positives, none for rest of NFL

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Coronavirus

Pope: Market capitalism has failed in pandemic, needs reform

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis says the coronavirus pandemic has proven that the “magic theories” of market capitalism have failed and that the world needs a new type of politics that promotes dialogue and solidarity and rejects war at all costs.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Regal Cinemas owner may close US locations after Bond film delay

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cinema chain Cineworld said Sunday it is considering closing all its movie theaters in Britain and the United States, after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in schedules.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases rise in at least 24 states as experts warn of winter surge

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Experts say wearing face masks is the most powerful tool against the coronavirus until there's a vaccine. They also recommend social distancing and washing your hands often.

National

SCOTUS nomination event at White House likely superspreader event

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
At least eight people who attended the event, including President Donald Trump, are confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus.

National Politics

Trump 'not out of the woods' after COVID-19 hospitalization but team optimistic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Doctors say the president has made "substantial progress." He took Regeneron's experimental antibody cocktail and two doses of the therapeutic remdesivir.

Coronavirus

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’; new hospital video released

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

Coronavirus

Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions about the timing of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and whether additional senators may have been exposed.