North Dakota reports 416 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 416 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, along with three new deaths.

The people who died include a man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions a woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions, and a man in his 60s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

The death toll for the state now stands at 274.

The daily positivity rate is 6.88%.

19,497 people have recovered in the state to date.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,312 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

662,284 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

416– Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

23,550 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

6.88% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,779 Total Active Cases

-5 Individuals from yesterday

418 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (301 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

19,497 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

100 – Currently Hospitalized

+0 - Individuals from yesterday

3 – New Deaths*** (274 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County – 5

Benson County – 4

Bottineau County – 1

Bowman County – 3

Burke County - 1

Burleigh County - 52

Cass County – 83

Cavalier County - 1

Dunn County – 5

Eddy County – 1

Emmons County – 6

Foster County – 3

Golden Valley County - 7

Grand Forks County – 22

Grant County – 1

Griggs County - 1

Hettinger County – 2

LaMoure County – 7

Logan County - 1

McHenry County -4

McIntosh County - 3

McKenzie County - 4

McLean County - 10

Mercer County - 8

Morton County – 23

Mountrail County – 5

Nelson County – 8

Oliver County - 1

Pembina County – 9

Ramsey County – 10

Ransom County - 1

Richland County - 2

Rolette County – 6

Sargent County - 2

Stark County – 33

Steele County - 1

Stutsman County – 5

Towner County – 1

Traill County - 12

Ward County – 30

Wells County - 3

Williams County – 29

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.