Hillsboro woman missing in Traill County

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials are searching for a missing woman out of Hillsboro, North Dakota.

39-year-old Lisa Roseanne Erstad was reported missing on the morning of October 3, 2020.

Officials say she was last seen leaving her Hillsboro, ND residence on the “Ring” doorbell camera at approximately 11:43 pm on September 30, 2020, and has not been seen or heard from since.

There is no known destination and Erstad was not seen getting into a vehicle.

She was wearing a black jacket with the wording of “Valken” on the back and the name Rick on the upper front side of the jacket unclear which side, blue jeans, and carrying a plain brown purse.

Erstad is 5′4″ tall, 125 pounds with straight brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Traill County Sheriff’s Department at 701-636-4510.

