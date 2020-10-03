Advertisement

Two people killed after man fleeing from officials hits vehicle

By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were killed in a car crash in downtown Fergus Falls Friday.

Around 6:42 p.m., deputies from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office attempted to arrest a man with outstanding warrants including felony drug crimes, felony theft, felony fleeing, domestic assault, and obstructing legal process.

Deputies posing as an acquaintance to the suspect has contacted him through social media to meet at a local convenience store.

Upon contact, the suspect fled in a vehicle with the deputies pursuing on the north edge of Fergus Falls.

One deputy’s vehicle became disabled during the pursuit while the second deputy continued on back towards downtown.

Officials say while eastbound on Cavour Avenue, the suspect ran a stop sign and hit a passenger car at the intersection of Cavour and Union Avenue.

The crash sent the suspect’s vehicle into a light pole and the passenger vehicle into the parking lot.

Fergus Falls Police and Fire responded to the crash and attempted life-saving efforts.

The two people in the passenger vehicle were killed in the crash.

The suspect of the pursuit suffered serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

The names of those involved are being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash while the Fergus Falls Police Dept. is conducting the criminal investigation into the incident.

