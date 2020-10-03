Advertisement

Two arrested for burglary after neighbors report suspicious activity

By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s thanks to observant neighbors that two people stealing from a home have been arrested.

Around 5:40 p.m. Friday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a burglary in the Brooktree Park subdivision north of Harwood.  

The homeowner contacted authorities after being alerted by their neighbor of a suspicious vehicle in their driveway. 

After returning home, the homeowner realized their residence had been burglarized. 

The homeowner and concerned neighbors were able to provide a detailed description of the responsible individuals and the vehicle they were traveling in. 

Cass County deputies found the vehicle on Interstate 29, stopped the vehicle, and arrested both individuals on multiple charges. 

33 year-old Waylon Porter of Fargo and 28 year-old Jyssica Noble of Fargo were taken to the Cass County Jail and the stolen items located inside the vehicle were returned to the homeowner.

Officials say this incident is a prime example of neighbors taking care of one another and deputies working closely with the community while investigating a crime. 

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public, if you see anything that appears suspicious in nature, please alert our office by contacting the Red River Regional Dispatch Center allowing deputies the opportunity to investigate the incident.  In this case, a combined effort between the community and our office brought resolve to this incident in a very timely fashion.

