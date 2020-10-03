Advertisement

Sunday Morning Frost

Warmer air on the way through the week!
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT - SUNDAY: Tonight will once again bring the potential for frost to many areas. I expect a slow warming trend to begin Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average for all areas, but the freezing morning temps and afternoon 40s will exit and 50s will enter!

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Temperatures warm up into the 50s and 60s on Monday and Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies. Mostly sunny both days.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: NICE! Partly cloudy skies and quiet conditions persist moving into Wednesday. Highs again warm into the 60s with a few 70s possible in our western counties on Thursday and Friday, including Fargo and Grand Forks! Our overall pattern remains dry!

SATURDAY:

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny. Chance of frost early then a bit warmer in the afternoon. Low: 29. High: 55.

MONDAY: Variable clouds with isolated sprinkle possible. A warmer afternoon. Low: 47. High: 68.

TUESDAY: Northwest breeze. Pleasant! Low: 48. High: 69.

WEDNESDAY: A sunny, but cooler day. Light wind. Low: 47. High: 61.

THURSDAY: WARM! Mostly sunny. Low: 53. High: 71.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 49. High: 73.

SATURDAY: Mild. Partly cloudy. Low: 51. High: 74.

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather October 2

Updated: 17 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - October 1

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 4:00PM Weather - October 1

Updated: 23 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather October 1

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - 5:00PM Weather - October 1

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - October 1

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Sept 30

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - September 30

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 4:00PM Weather - September 30

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 4PM

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - September 30

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4