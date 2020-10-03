Sunday Morning Frost

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT - SUNDAY: Tonight will once again bring the potential for frost to many areas. I expect a slow warming trend to begin Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average for all areas, but the freezing morning temps and afternoon 40s will exit and 50s will enter!

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Temperatures warm up into the 50s and 60s on Monday and Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies. Mostly sunny both days.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: NICE! Partly cloudy skies and quiet conditions persist moving into Wednesday. Highs again warm into the 60s with a few 70s possible in our western counties on Thursday and Friday, including Fargo and Grand Forks! Our overall pattern remains dry!

SATURDAY:

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny. Chance of frost early then a bit warmer in the afternoon. Low: 29. High: 55.

MONDAY: Variable clouds with isolated sprinkle possible. A warmer afternoon. Low: 47. High: 68.

TUESDAY: Northwest breeze. Pleasant! Low: 48. High: 69.

WEDNESDAY: A sunny, but cooler day. Light wind. Low: 47. High: 61.

THURSDAY: WARM! Mostly sunny. Low: 53. High: 71.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 49. High: 73.

SATURDAY: Mild. Partly cloudy. Low: 51. High: 74.