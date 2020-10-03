NDDoH: 443 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 443 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday.

They’re also attributing the illness to seven new deaths in the state Saturday and the daily positivity rate is at 7.46%.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,173 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

655,974 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

443– Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

23,134 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

7.46% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,784 Total Active Cases

+45 Individuals from yesterday

388 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (286 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

19,079 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

100 – Currently Hospitalized

-11 - Individuals from yesterday

7 – New Deaths*** (271 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 40s from Bottineau County with no underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Dunn County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Foster County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Sargent County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SATURDAY

Barnes County – 4

Benson County – 14

Billings County - 2

Bottineau County – 3

Burleigh County - 71

Cass County – 95

Dickey County – 1

Dunn County – 4

Eddy County – 1

Emmons County – 2

Foster County – 1

Golden Valley County - 7

Grand Forks County – 5

Grant County – 3

Hettinger County – 2

Kidder County - 3

LaMoure County – 2

Logan County - 6

McHenry County -1

McKenzie County - 11

McLean County - 5

Mercer County - 10

Morton County – 27

Mountrail County – 1

Nelson County - 1

Pembina County – 3

Ramsey County – 6

Ransom County - 1

Richland County - 3

Rolette County – 3

Sargent County - 2

Sioux County – 6

Stark County – 94

Stutsman County – 6

Walsh County - 3

Ward County – 15

Williams County – 19

