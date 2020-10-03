Man arrested after burglarizing home and shooting at officers in Beltrami County

Beltrami County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - On Thursday, October 1, 2020, around 1:30 P.M., the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the 17000 block of Highway 89 Northwest of reports that a family was concerned that a member of their family was displaying erratic behavior and was armed with a gun.

During the call it was reported the person started shooting the weapon in and around the home.

As deputies arrived on the scene, they found the person walking on Highway 89 near the home.

Immediately the man confronted deputies and pointed the weapon at them and shot the handgun.

The man was identified as the person of interest of an earlier forced entry of a dwelling in the Wilton area and took a loaded handgun and ammunition during the burglary.

The man is identified as 28-year-old Lukas R. Dudley of Bemidji.

Dudley continued making threats to law enforcement after firing the gun.

Deputies arrived on the scene and established a perimeter and started negotiations to surrender the weapon.

However, Dudley would charge at different deputies positions with the gun raised and fire in their direction.

Dudley started walking back to his residence, randomly firing the gun where he confronted two deputies on the road.

One deputy was able to fire a taser at the Dudley and were able to take him into custody without further incident.

He was taken into custody at 2:04 pm.

No law enforcement officer discharged a firearm throughout the incident.

Dudley was arraigned in Beltrami County District Court on Friday, October 2, 2020 for felony second-degree assault, felony reckless discharge of a firearm, and gross misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process.

Dudley is currently being held in the Beltrami County with bail amounts established by the court of $75,000 without conditions and $50,000 with conditions.

The investigation continues into both incidents.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Conservation Officers of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Bemidji Police Department, Red Lake Police Department and Bemidji Ambulance Service.

