High demand for flu shots amid pandemic

People are rolling up their sleeves for the flu shot earlier than ever this year.

This, as experts are gearing up for what they hope, is high demand as they seek to avoid a “Twindemic” with COVID-19.

“The idea is, in case there is a COVID spike, especially for hospitalizations, to try and offset that,” Doctor Kristine Martens says.

The CDC estimates the flu hospitalized 400,000 Americans and killed 22,000 last year. Adding flu to the toll of COVID will further strain hospitals.

Record numbers of vaccines are on the way, with over 190-million for the U.S. alone. Still, there’s no way to know how many will seek shots this year. Some are finding drugstores or clinics to be temporarily out of stock.

“We started offering it a month earlier this year,” Doctor Martens says. “I’ve been happily surprised at the number of people who are coming in.”

The good news, the same precautions that help stop the spread of COVID-19 will protect you from the flu as well. The bad news, a flu vaccine can’t entirely protect you from COVID.

“But it could potentially if you get COVID, prevent something else going on at the same time that could put you at even higher risk,” Doctor Martens stresses.

Experts say everyone six months and up should seek a flu shot this year.

Especially the elderly, young children, pregnant woman and those with underlying health concerns.

