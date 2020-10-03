Fargo Police believe missing elderly man was given a ride from Truck Stop

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After hours of searching through security footage at Love’s Truck Stop, Fargo Police believe they have a lead on the whereabouts of Robert McKinnon.

The last place McKinnon was seen was at the truck stop on Thursday at 5pm.

They now believe that the 80-year-old man who walked away from a Memory Care Facility got a ride from the truck stop by an unknown person.

They believe he was given a ride in a 2004 two-tone Lincoln Town Car with unknown license plates.

No crime has been suspected at this point but they do want to talk to the driver of the vehicle as a witness in this missing-persons case.

If you have any information on McKinnon’s location you are urged to call Red River Dispatch.

