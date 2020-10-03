Advertisement

Fargo Police believe missing elderly man was given a ride from Truck Stop

This is the vehicle that Fargo Police believe gave a ride to a missing elderly man.
This is the vehicle that Fargo Police believe gave a ride to a missing elderly man.(Fargo Police)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After hours of searching through security footage at Love’s Truck Stop, Fargo Police believe they have a lead on the whereabouts of Robert McKinnon.

The last place McKinnon was seen was at the truck stop on Thursday at 5pm.

They now believe that the 80-year-old man who walked away from a Memory Care Facility got a ride from the truck stop by an unknown person.

They believe he was given a ride in a 2004 two-tone Lincoln Town Car with unknown license plates.

No crime has been suspected at this point but they do want to talk to the driver of the vehicle as a witness in this missing-persons case.

If you have any information on McKinnon’s location you are urged to call Red River Dispatch.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - New lead in search for missing man

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports October 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather October 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Health Officials urging flu shots,warning of 'Twindemic' with COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News October 2 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News October 2 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Point of View October 2 - Part 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 2 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 2 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

Coronavirus

High demand for flu shots amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
People are rolling up their sleeves for the flu shot earlier than ever this year.