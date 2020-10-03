Bison tailgate at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Bison fans who couldn’t be at Saturday’s game against Central Arkansas didn’t let it rain on their parade.

Many showed up to the Red River Valley Fairgrounds Saturday morning for some tailgating, and they stuck around to watch the game on the big screen.

“We still got to pull of some tailgating here,” Bison fan Todd Pearson says. “We’re out here at the fairgrounds. We brought the set up out here. We’re rockin' and rollin' having a great afternoon. The fairgrounds got the big screen on, so we’re going to have a lot of fun this afternoon watching the game here.”

Although Pearson says it wasn’t the typical Bison tailgate, he’s excited to wrap up 2020 with a football game.

