Advertisement

Bison tailgate at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds

Bison tailgate
Bison tailgate(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Bison fans who couldn’t be at Saturday’s game against Central Arkansas didn’t let it rain on their parade.

Many showed up to the Red River Valley Fairgrounds Saturday morning for some tailgating, and they stuck around to watch the game on the big screen.

“We still got to pull of some tailgating here,” Bison fan Todd Pearson says. “We’re out here at the fairgrounds. We brought the set up out here. We’re rockin' and rollin' having a great afternoon. The fairgrounds got the big screen on, so we’re going to have a lot of fun this afternoon watching the game here.”

Although Pearson says it wasn’t the typical Bison tailgate, he’s excited to wrap up 2020 with a football game.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bison family members feel ‘lucky’ to be select few in the stands for Saturday’s game

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
For those that could be at Saturday’s game, they say it meant the world.

News

Two people killed after man fleeing from officials hits vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Two people were killed in a car crash in downtown Fergus Falls Friday.

News

1,434 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota, 14 more deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, along with 14 additional deaths.

News

Two arrested for burglary after neighbors report suspicious activity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
It’s thanks to observant neighbors that two people stealing from a home have been arrested.

Latest News

News

Fargo Police believe missing elderly man was given a ride from Truck Stop

Updated: 18 hours ago
Fargo police believe a missing man was driven away from truck stop.

News

News - New lead in search for missing man

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports October 2

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather October 2

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Health Officials urging flu shots,warning of 'Twindemic' with COVID

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News October 2 - Part 2

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD