Advertisement

Bison family members feel ‘lucky’ to be select few in the stands for Saturday’s game

FargoDome Game Day
FargoDome Game Day(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

At the start of the week, over 8,000 fans were going to fill seats inside the FargoDome for the Bison’s only match up this fall against Central Arkansas.

By Saturday afternoon, it was just select family members that got to cheer on the football team in person.

“I’m here to watch Cordell Volson, number 67, he’s my brother in law,” Kristin Volson says.

For those that could be at Saturday’s game, they say it meant the world.

“It’s a sensitive thing today with him being in his senior year,” Bison mom Mary Beigler says. “This may be his last game. We are very excited to be here to cheer him on.”

“I came out here at 7 a.m. to look at the tailgate lots in the back and it was so empty,” Bison family member Leo Dempsey says. “It almost brought a tear to my eye.”

“I’m feeling very lucky,” Bison sister Megan Beigler says. “It’s a huge blessing to be able to go in there, but I feel bad for those who can’t.”

Families say they can’t wait for the spring to bring more football games they can enjoy with all of Bison nation.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bison tailgate at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Many showed up to the Red River Valley Fairgrounds Saturday morning for some tailgating, and they stuck around to watch the game on the big screen.

News

Two people killed after man fleeing from officials hits vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Two people were killed in a car crash in downtown Fergus Falls Friday.

News

1,434 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota, 14 more deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, along with 14 additional deaths.

News

Two arrested for burglary after neighbors report suspicious activity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
It’s thanks to observant neighbors that two people stealing from a home have been arrested.

Latest News

News

Fargo Police believe missing elderly man was given a ride from Truck Stop

Updated: 18 hours ago
Fargo police believe a missing man was driven away from truck stop.

News

News - New lead in search for missing man

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports October 2

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather October 2

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Health Officials urging flu shots,warning of 'Twindemic' with COVID

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News October 2 - Part 2

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD