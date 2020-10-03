Bison family members feel ‘lucky’ to be select few in the stands for Saturday’s game

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

At the start of the week, over 8,000 fans were going to fill seats inside the FargoDome for the Bison’s only match up this fall against Central Arkansas.

By Saturday afternoon, it was just select family members that got to cheer on the football team in person.

“I’m here to watch Cordell Volson, number 67, he’s my brother in law,” Kristin Volson says.

For those that could be at Saturday’s game, they say it meant the world.

“It’s a sensitive thing today with him being in his senior year,” Bison mom Mary Beigler says. “This may be his last game. We are very excited to be here to cheer him on.”

“I came out here at 7 a.m. to look at the tailgate lots in the back and it was so empty,” Bison family member Leo Dempsey says. “It almost brought a tear to my eye.”

“I’m feeling very lucky,” Bison sister Megan Beigler says. “It’s a huge blessing to be able to go in there, but I feel bad for those who can’t.”

Families say they can’t wait for the spring to bring more football games they can enjoy with all of Bison nation.

