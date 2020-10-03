Advertisement

1,434 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota, 14 more deaths

(AP Images)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, along with 14 additional deaths.

The 14 people who died range in age from their 50s to their 90s.

About 2,116,038 tests have been completed to date in the state.

The death toll is 2,073.

91,844 people are listed as recovered.

Read more here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two people killed after man fleeing from officials hits vehicle

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Two people were killed in a car crash in downtown Fergus Falls Friday.

News

Two arrested for burglary after neighbors report suspicious activity

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
It’s thanks to observant neighbors that two people stealing from a home have been arrested.

News

Fargo Police believe missing elderly man was given a ride from Truck Stop

Updated: 16 hours ago
Fargo police believe a missing man was driven away from truck stop.

News

News - New lead in search for missing man

Updated: 17 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports October 2

Updated: 17 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather October 2

Updated: 17 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Health Officials urging flu shots,warning of 'Twindemic' with COVID

Updated: 17 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News October 2 - Part 2

Updated: 17 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News October 2 - Part 1

Updated: 17 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Point of View October 2 - Part 3

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4