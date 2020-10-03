1,434 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota, 14 more deaths

M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, along with 14 additional deaths.

The 14 people who died range in age from their 50s to their 90s.

About 2,116,038 tests have been completed to date in the state.

The death toll is 2,073.

91,844 people are listed as recovered.

