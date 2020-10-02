Staying Chilly...But Not as Windy!

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR FRIDAY MORNING: Friday morning will be cold with widespread freeze likely. Daytime temperatures will be chilly, as well, with highs only warming into the 40s to low-50s in the warm spots. Under a mostly cloudy sky, there may be a few sprinkles at times.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A few flakes may fly early Saturday morning to the north with a cold air mass in place. Temperatures will be cold all day on Saturday, with many areas in the 40s throughout. Saturday night will once again bring the potential for frost to many areas. I expect a slow warming trend to begin Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average for all areas, but the freezing morning temps and afternoon 40s will exit!

MONDAY -WEDNESDAY: Temperatures warm up into the 50s and 60s on Monday and Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies. Mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday, with highs hovering near average in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and quiet conditions persist moving into Thursday. Highs again warm into the 60s for most, which is near average for this time of year.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT FRIDAY: MORNING FREEZE LIKELY! Mainly cloudy skies. Low: 30. High: 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Slight chance of a shower. Low: 41. High: 48.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny. Chance of frost early then a bit warmer in the afternoon. Low: 35. High: 55.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with warmer afternoon. Low: 41. High: 61.

TUESDAY: Northwest breeze with passing sprinkle chance. Low: 44. High: 66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 47. High: 65.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 44. High: 64.