Saturday Showers, Sunday Frost!

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A few flakes may fly early Saturday morning to the north with a cold air mass in place. Temperatures will be cold all day on Saturday, with many areas in the 40s throughout. Saturday night will once again bring the potential for frost to many areas. I expect a slow warming trend to begin Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average for all areas, but the freezing morning temps and afternoon 40s will exit!

MONDAY -WEDNESDAY: Temperatures warm up into the 50s and 60s on Monday and Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies. Mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday, with highs hovering near average in the afternoon.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: NICE! Partly cloudy skies and quiet conditions persist moving into Thursday. Highs again warm into the 60s with a few 70s possible in our western counties, including Fargo and Grand Forks! Our overall pattern remains dry!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with passing showers through afternoon. It will be cloudy and chilly all day. Slight chance of a shower. Low: 40. High: 48.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny. Chance of frost early then a bit warmer in the afternoon. Low: 29. High: 55.

MONDAY: Variable clouds with isolated sprinkle possible. A warmer afternoon. Low: 47. High: 68.

TUESDAY: Northwest breeze. Pleasant! Low: 48. High: 69.

WEDNESDAY: A sunny day with cool high pressure overhead. Light wind. Low: 47. High: 65.

THURSDAY: WARM! Mostly sunny. Low: 53. High: 71.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 49. High: 73.