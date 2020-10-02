President’s COVID-19 diagnosis may change perceptions, how you vote

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

President Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for COVID-19. Meanwhile, there’s been plenty of reaction to the news.

“When the highest office gets affected, then it’s really scary,” said Heidi Nygard from Hoffman, MN.

“There’s a lot going on in our country right now between the election, Ruth Bader Ginsburg dying,” said Melissa Evans from Moorhead. “Disaster of a debate the other night, the kindest word I can think of to describe that.”

When it comes to the election, many people Valley News Live spoke with said they’ve made their decision and plan to stay with that candidate.

As far as those undecided, people say they’re going to see how president trump responds to getting the virus, how he handles himself through quarantine, and how he’s going to help those negatively impacted by COVID-19.

“I hope he comes through it, and everybody sees that it is fightable, but it is dangerous,” said Nygard.

“I hope that we do see a more comprehensive national plan with moving forward trying to prevent more illnesses, more deaths,” said Evans.

Well wishes have been coming into the president worldwide, and prayers are flooding the internet. No matter who you support, most agree, our country needs a leader now more than ever.

It is unknown when the president got infected, but that knowledge is key in how physicians will monitor and treat him through election day.

