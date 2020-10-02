Advertisement

President’s COVID-19 diagnosis may change perceptions, how you vote

After President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, the public released statements showing their support and well wishes.
After President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, the public released statements showing their support and well wishes.(The White House/Andrea Hanks)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

President Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for COVID-19. Meanwhile, there’s been plenty of reaction to the news.

“When the highest office gets affected, then it’s really scary,” said Heidi Nygard from Hoffman, MN.

“There’s a lot going on in our country right now between the election, Ruth Bader Ginsburg dying,” said Melissa Evans from Moorhead. “Disaster of a debate the other night, the kindest word I can think of to describe that.”

When it comes to the election, many people Valley News Live spoke with said they’ve made their decision and plan to stay with that candidate.

As far as those undecided, people say they’re going to see how president trump responds to getting the virus, how he handles himself through quarantine, and how he’s going to help those negatively impacted by COVID-19.

“I hope he comes through it, and everybody sees that it is fightable, but it is dangerous,” said Nygard.

“I hope that we do see a more comprehensive national plan with moving forward trying to prevent more illnesses, more deaths,” said Evans.

Well wishes have been coming into the president worldwide, and prayers are flooding the internet. No matter who you support, most agree, our country needs a leader now more than ever.

It is unknown when the president got infected, but that knowledge is key in how physicians will monitor and treat him through election day.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

POVnow

President Trump Hospitalized for COVID, Unsolicited Absentee Ballots

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
President Trump has been hospitalized for COVID. Plus, unsolicited absentee ballots put election integrity into question.

News

News - 6:00PM News October 1 - Part 2

Updated: 56 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News October 1 - Part 3

Updated: 56 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - October 1

Updated: 56 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News October 1 - Part 1

Updated: 56 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Latest News

POVnow

Sen. Cramer Speculates On Amy Coney Barrett Rulings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Sen. Cramer discusses how he believe a SC Justice Amy Coney Barrett may rule on Roe V. Wade or the ACA.

News

News - Fargo police need help finding a missing man - 5:30PM Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4

POVnow

Sen. Cramer Meets Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Sen. Kevin Cramer met with Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, to discuss a variety of issues from Roe V. Wade to states rights.

News

News - Fargo police need help finding a missing man - 5PM Update

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News October 1 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY