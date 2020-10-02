Moose BACK in the metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are warning the public again about the moose now BACK in the metro.

Around 7:45 Friday morning, police say the moose was spotted by 27th Ave. S. and 18th St. S.

Again, if you see the moose, let it be. Officers are hoping the moose will leave town on its own.

This comes after a day full of moose sightings in Fargo and one man even says he was charged by the animal.

