Man in gorilla suit with machete forces Fargo apartment evacuation

These apartments were evacuated as police responded to a man in a gorilla suit with a machete, threatening to blow the place up.
These apartments were evacuated as police responded to a man in a gorilla suit with a machete, threatening to blow the place up.(Aaron Dixon, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer and Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A scary and bizarre call to police in Fargo forced dozens of people to stand out in the cold and prompted a police standoff.

Police tell Valley News Live around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2 they were called to apartments in the 2700 block of 8th St. N., close to the northside Hornbacher’s, for reports of possible shots fired. Police were also told a man was in a gorilla suit and wielding a machete.

When officers arrived on scene, they evacuated the apartment buildings and learned the loud ‘bangs’ people heard were actually fireworks.

As police were trying to talk to the man in the gorilla suit, he talked about blowing up the building.

Following hours of negotiations, police were able to get the man to surrender without hurting himself or anyone else.

He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

No other information about the suspect is being released at this time.

