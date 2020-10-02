Gearing up for the first Bison Football weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

As the Bison get ready to play their only football game of the fall this weekend, it will be played in a nearly-empty FargoDome.

“There’s a lot of big Bison fans,” Scott Halmrast says. “But I don’t think there’s anybody bigger than me.”

“I truly am a fanatic,” Patrick Pins says. “As you can see from the mask, key chain and everything else.”

For these Bison fans, and the other 8,000 who bought tickets for Saturday’s game, they’ll have to find a new place to watch. And it’s proving to be more difficult than they’d hoped.

“I wish it was one of my kids playing so I could go,” another fan says jokingly.

As NDSU announces that only select family members will be allowed in the stands, The Lights in West Fargo is canceling its tailgating event.

“Too many signs were telling me it wasn’t going to happen for a lot of people,” Pins says.

Meanwhile, FargoDome staff are prepping for the few who will be inside. The sideline’s box, where players and coaches stand, will be extended. Fans will sit along the 50-yard line, socially distanced with masks. We’re told coaches, players and staff have all been tested for Saturday’s game. We reached out to NDSU for those results, but haven’t heard back.

“It will be the first home game I’ve missed in a long time,” Halmrast says. “I’m still going to watch it on TV, but I’d much rather be there.”

Some fans are throwing in the towel and staying home, despite a few options in town. The Red River Valley Fairgrounds is going through with its tailgate. Several bars in town still plan to host watch parties. However, when we asked them about a safety plan going into Saturday, they declined to comment.

A reminder, you can still watch the game on Saturday on KVLY. We’ll start our pregame show at 1 p.m., taking you right into kick-off at 2:30 p.m.

