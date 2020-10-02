Flu clinics being offered in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Flu clinics are being scheduled in areas around Otter Tail County.

According to the county’s website, there will be a flu clinic at the New York Mills County building on October 7th and the 22nd.

There will also be a flu clinic at the Ottertail Operation Center on October 16th and the 20th.

To schedule an appointment, click here or call 218-998-8320.

Flu vaccines are also available at many pharmacies and from health care providers.

