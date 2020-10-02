Advertisement

Flu clinics being offered in Otter Tail County

Streu's Pharmacy hosts two flu shot clinics hoping to vaccinate people early in the season.
Streu's Pharmacy hosts two flu shot clinics hoping to vaccinate people early in the season.
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Flu clinics are being scheduled in areas around Otter Tail County.

According to the county’s website, there will be a flu clinic at the New York Mills County building on October 7th and the 22nd.

There will also be a flu clinic at the Ottertail Operation Center on October 16th and the 20th.

To schedule an appointment, click here or call 218-998-8320.

Flu vaccines are also available at many pharmacies and from health care providers.

