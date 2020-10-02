Fargo South High School presented award for students willingness to fix cars

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fix It Forward Ministry presented the South High School Automotive Technology II Class a partnership award for its outstanding contributions to its mission.

During the 2019-2020 school year, the class was able to fix nine cars, and students will continue their work with the ministry in the 2020-2021 school year.

When the cars are repaired, Fix It Forward Ministry gives them to people in need.

Students complete oil changes in addition to repairs to brakes, radiators, axles, belts, and more.

The award was given to the class and its teacher, Thomas Cross.

Cross says he could not have done this without his students.

“Well to all the students that made this possible, I just want to say a big thank you and I miss you from last year,” said Thomas Cross, Career and Technical Education Teacher. “I hope you guys can come back and visit.”

The partnership between Fix It Forward Ministry and the South auto class is a “win, win, win” situation.

The students win with their hands-on learning opportunity, Fix It Forward Ministry wins because they get help fixing more cars, and individuals in need win when they receive reliable transportation to help get them back on their feet.

Fix It Forward Ministry is a non-profit organization in Moorhead which helps people who are underprivileged find reliable transportation.

This goal assists individuals and families to become more independent.

Fix it Forward Ministry does this in two ways; by repairing cars for individuals in need at no cost, and by fixing donated cars and giving them to community members in need.

In the last three years, Fix It Forward Ministry has given away 241 cars and counting.

The organization is run by volunteer labor, discounted parts, and charitable donations to cover repair costs.

Community members can also visit the Fix It Forward Auto Care shop in Moorhead.

